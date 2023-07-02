Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Baltimore police confirm officers are on the scene of a mass shooting

Breaking News
Breaking News(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 2:19 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) - Emergency personnel and the acting police commissioner were at the scene of a mass shooting in Baltimore early Sunday morning, police said.

The Baltimore Police Department confirmed there has been a mass shooting in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue. The number of victims was not immediately provided.

Acting Commissioner Richard Worley was at the scene of the shooting, police said.

There were multiple fatalities and dozens of people injured in the Brooklyn Homes area of South Baltimore and a large police and emergency medical response in the area, WBFF-TV reported.

Witnesses told the station that hundreds of people were gathered for an event called “Brooklyn Day.”

A press conference with additional details was planned for later in the morning at the intersection of 6th Street and Audrey Avenue, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash just south of Plainview has left one woman dead.
Plainview woman dies after Thursday evening crash
Quaker Avenue will be closed for northbound traffic from 34th Street to 30th Street while first...
Motorcycle rider dies after Friday night collision at 34th & Quaker
A former teacher at Premiere Academy in Lubbock pled guilty to an improper relationship with a...
Former Premiere Academy teacher pleads guilty to improper relationship with a student
Possum Kingdom Fire Map
Communities near Possum Kingdom Lake evacuate as wildfire grows
Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport
Lubbock airport says TSA experiencing ‘unacceptable’ traveler wait times

Latest News

Weary air travelers recall experiences with flight delays, cancellations
Florida communities protest over new immigration laws
North Carolina law that bars most abortions after 12 weeks takes effect
Lynn Kelly, 64, needed stitches after she was bitten by a bear in her backyard while defending...
Woman bitten after punching bear that chased her dog