Brownfield police investigating overnight shootings that left 5 injured

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Brownfield police are investigating two overnight shootings that left at least five people injured.

Town Talk Radio in Brownfield reports that the shootings took place early Sunday between 1:45 a.m. and 2:20 a.m. The first one at “The Lounge” a bar located at the Crystal Palace Inn 1303 Tahoka Rd, the second in the 200 block of South Ballard between the 800 blocks of Broadway and Tate.

The victims were transported to Brownfield Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries, and at least two were care flighted to a Lubbock hospital.

No arrests have been made as of Sunday afternoon, but we will continue to update this story as more details are confirmed.

