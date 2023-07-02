Medically Speaking
More Thunderstorms Possible Tonight

By Collin Mertz
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Highs stay in the low 90s, with some thunderstorms possible in the evening. Mostly sunny throughout the morning, with clouds building into the afternoon. Some isolated showers possible in the afternoon, but main storm chances begin with a line of thunderstorms sweeping through the northwestern quadrant of the area, some of which could extend into the central counties.

Storm Outlook Today
Storm Outlook Today(KCBD)

This will begin in the evening, and last though the overnight hours, with some leftover showers possible in the early morning. Lows tonight in the upper 60s and low 70s.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Monday’s highs still cooler, in the low 90s. Temps pick up for the 4th of July. Highs in Lubbock expected to be about 96, with mostly sunny and dry skies. Temps stay warmer in the mid to upper 90s for Wednesday, dropping to the low 90s for Thursday along with some slight rain chances. Expected to get back to the triple digits by Saturday.

