Slow Warming Trend Ahead

By Collin Mertz
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - High temps slowly warm a degree or two each day, giving us upper 80s and low 90s for tomorrow. Thunderstorms scattered throughout the area tonight, not expected to meet severe thresholds.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

After storms clear overnight and tomorrow morning, a brief period of warming before more potential for scattered thunderstorms Sunday evening and overnight. Skies dry up for several days, though some light showers could hit outer parts of our area briefly.

For Independence Day, highs are expected to be around 96 with little-to-no rain chances and sunny skies.

