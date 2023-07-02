Sunday morning top stories: Motorcycle rider dies after collision

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Sunday

1 dead after collision

One person is dead and another is in jail after a crash in Central Lubbock.

Investigators say 28-year-old Joshuwa Apodaca was driving south on Quaker Avenue just before 10:00 P.M. Friday, when he crashed into a motorcycle driven by 19-year-old David Cochrane.

Cochrane later died from his injuries.

Fireworks safety reminder

We have a reminder from LFR ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Popping fireworks is illegal within Lubbock city limits, and the West Carlisle Fire Department says shooting fireworks off on any public county road is also illegal.

You must also get consent from any land owner before popping fireworks on private land.

Violence in Paris continues

Violent protests continue in Paris, France, in response to police killing a 17-year-old boy on June 27th.

Since June 27th, more than 2,000 people have been arrested, and more than 500 police officers have been injured.

France President Emmanuel Macron has called the rioting “absolutely unacceptable and unjustifiable.”

