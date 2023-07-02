Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Suspect in custody after Brownfield shooting; 2nd shooting unrelated

24-year-old Braxten Gil of Brownfield
24-year-old Braxten Gil of Brownfield(Terry County Jail)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Brownfield police now have a suspect in custody after an overnight shooting that left four people injured and are searching for a suspect in a second one that has left one woman in critical condition.

Town Talk Radio in Brownfield reports 24-year-old Braxten Gil was arrested around 10 a.m. Sunday morning and is now in the Terry County Jail charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Witnesses say there was an argument that started at the bar and was taken outside right in front of The Lounge at Crystal Palace Inn, 1303 Tahoka Road. They say Gil pulled a gun, shot three people, and fled the scene. One woman and two men were shot, and one woman got her arm broken in the fight before the shooting.

Brownfield police are investigating two overnight shootings that left at least five people...
Brownfield police are investigating two overnight shootings that left at least five people injured.(Eric Horton, Town Talk Radio)

The second overnight shooting, in the 200 block of South Ballard between the 800 blocks of Broadway and Tate appears to be unrelated. The victim in that shooting, a female, is said to be in critical condition at a Lubbock hospital. No suspect has been named in that shooting.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quaker Avenue will be closed for northbound traffic from 34th Street to 30th Street while first...
Motorcycle rider dies after Friday night collision at 34th & Quaker
A crash just south of Plainview has left one woman dead.
Plainview woman dies after Thursday evening crash
Firework trash in cotton field left over from Independence Day.
Lubbock farmer asking visitors to pick up trash, not pop fireworks in fields
Leigh Ann Reel, Ph.D., is the director of the Center for Speech, Language and Hearing Research...
Protect your ears from a burst of fireworks
A new schedule is in effect for Texas USPS mail carriers following an employee's death in...
Postal Service enacts new start times for Texas mail carriers after employee dies in heat

Latest News

On Daybreak Today
Sunday morning top stories: Motorcycle rider dies after collision
Tom and Bingos Bar-B-Que celebrates 75 years
4th of July Bike Parade in Melonie Park
4th on Broadway Celebration Tuesday at Mackenzie Park