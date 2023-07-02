Suspect in custody after Brownfield shooting; 2nd shooting unrelated

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Brownfield police now have a suspect in custody after an overnight shooting that left four people injured and are searching for a suspect in a second one that has left one woman in critical condition.

Town Talk Radio in Brownfield reports 24-year-old Braxten Gil was arrested around 10 a.m. Sunday morning and is now in the Terry County Jail charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Witnesses say there was an argument that started at the bar and was taken outside right in front of The Lounge at Crystal Palace Inn, 1303 Tahoka Road. They say Gil pulled a gun, shot three people, and fled the scene. One woman and two men were shot, and one woman got her arm broken in the fight before the shooting.

Brownfield police are investigating two overnight shootings that left at least five people injured. (Eric Horton, Town Talk Radio)

The second overnight shooting, in the 200 block of South Ballard between the 800 blocks of Broadway and Tate appears to be unrelated. The victim in that shooting, a female, is said to be in critical condition at a Lubbock hospital. No suspect has been named in that shooting.

