2 dogs rescued from house fire at 33rd & Indiana

Lubbock Fire Rescue Logo (Source: KCBD Video)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue pulled two dogs out of a house fire on Sunday evening.

The call came in from 33rd Street and Indiana Avenue around 7 p.m. The caller reported heavy black smoke coming from a small single-story structure. LFR was able to rescue two dogs during their initial search. The fire was quickly extinguished and no one was injured.

The fire marshal’s office is still investigating the cause of this fire.

