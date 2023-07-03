Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Brownfield police investigating shooting that left two injured

GF Default - Oak Island police investigating weekend shooting at hotel
GF Default - Oak Island police investigating weekend shooting at hotel(Gray News, file image)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Brownfield police are investigating an overnight shooting the left two people injured early Sunday morning.

Just after 2:00 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of East Broadway where a woman had been reportedly shot. Officers arrived and found a 23-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man both with gunshot wounds.

The woman is currently in critical condition at a Lubbock hospital. The man’s injuries are unknown at this time.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as an older, dark-colored Tahoe. The shooting remains under investigation and Brownfield police will provide updates as they become available.

Police also responded to a shooting 30 minutes prior outside of a local bar. One person has been arrested and charged in connection with that shooting. Police say the two shootings do not appear to be related. If anyone was a witness to either of these incidents or has further information, contact the Brownfield Police Department at (806) 637-2511 or contact

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old Braxten Gil of Brownfield
Man arrested, charged in shooting outside Brownfield bar
On Daybreak Today
Sunday morning top stories: Motorcycle rider dies after collision
2 dogs rescued from house fire
2 dogs rescued from house fire at 33rd & Indiana
Storm Outlook Today
More Thunderstorms Possible Tonight
Quaker Avenue will be closed for northbound traffic from 34th Street to 30th Street while first...
Motorcycle rider dies after Friday night collision at 34th & Quaker

Latest News

24-year-old Braxten Gil of Brownfield
Man arrested, charged in shooting outside Brownfield bar
Jessi Ruiz, 31
Clovis police arrest man in connection with deadly shooting
On Daybreak Today
Monday morning top stories: Three injured in Brownfield shooting
Top headlines in agriculture.
Cotton acres down, cattle prices up, Farm Bill 101 in ag headlines