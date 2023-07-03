Brownfield police investigating shooting that left two injured

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Brownfield police are investigating an overnight shooting the left two people injured early Sunday morning.

Just after 2:00 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of East Broadway where a woman had been reportedly shot. Officers arrived and found a 23-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man both with gunshot wounds.

The woman is currently in critical condition at a Lubbock hospital. The man’s injuries are unknown at this time.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as an older, dark-colored Tahoe. The shooting remains under investigation and Brownfield police will provide updates as they become available.

Police also responded to a shooting 30 minutes prior outside of a local bar. One person has been arrested and charged in connection with that shooting. Police say the two shootings do not appear to be related. If anyone was a witness to either of these incidents or has further information, contact the Brownfield Police Department at (806) 637-2511 or contact

