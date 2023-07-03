Medically Speaking
Clovis police arrest man in connection with deadly shooting

Jessi Ruiz, 31
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KCBD) - The Clovis Police Department arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting Sunday morning.

Just before 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment near West Grande Ave. and North Delta St. where they found 41-year-old Ruben Mireles inside with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Mireles was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators identified the shooting suspect as 31-year-old Jesse Ruiz. Ruiz admitted to shooting Mireles following an argument between them. He was arrested and taken to the Curry County Adult Detention Center. Ruiz is charged with second degree murder, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The incident remains under investigation by Clovis police. Anyone with information related to Mireles’ murder should contact the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921. You can also submit tips anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 program by visiting www.police.cityofclovis.org. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at (575) 763-7000.

