Cotton acres down, cattle prices up, Farm Bill 101 in ag headlines

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In this week’s focus on Ag, take a look at some of the top Ag headlines from the week.

Cotton Acres Planted Down

There is not as much cotton in the ground this year. The USDA released its estimate for how much cotton has been planted Friday. The number for this year is sitting at a little more than 11 million acres. That is down around 19 percent from last year’s almost 14 million acres.

Cattle Prices Continue to Rise

For our ranchers, we’re waiting to see what live cattle prices will be Monday when stocks open after a spike at the end of the week. Live cattle prices have been nearing $1.80 cents a pound but not reaching. NASDAQ reports Friday live cattle prices jumped to $1.81 cents a pound from $1.79 a pound Thursday. These prices will most likely pass on to customers at the grocery store.

Mexico’s New Corn Tariff

Mexico is now imposing a 50% tariff on white corn imports. Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has already proposed a ban on imports of genetically modified (GMO) corn for human consumption. This tariff goes against the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement, and could complicate the ongoing dispute process over that original ban.

Lubbock Congressman Arrington’s New Farm Bill Role

Lubbock Congressman Jodey Arrington has now taken on a new role regarding the Farm Bill. Arrington is now serving as the co-chair of the Southwest Working Group for the 2023 Farm Bill. His role is to communicate needs from four states and shape policy. Those states are Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Nevada.

Farm Bill 101

One congresswoman is working to inform the public on the importance of the Farm Bill. Illinois Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski launched Farm Bill 101 this month on her social media. She has been posting Farm Bill facts on her Instagram and has a web page explaining what the bill is and what’s in it.

TTU Meat Science National Championship

Red Raiders have brought home a national championship again. The meat science quiz bowl team from the Department of Animal & Food Sciences at Tech won the championship June 25. There were 36 teams from 20 school in the competition and Texas Tech brough it home once again with an 80 to 30 win over Kansas State University in the final round.

