Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Explosion in downtown Tokyo building injures 4

A police officer stands guard near the scene of an explosion in a building Monday, July 3,...
A police officer stands guard near the scene of an explosion in a building Monday, July 3, 2023, in Tokyo.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — An explosion at a building in Tokyo’s Shimbashi commercial district on Monday shattered windows and spewed smoke, injuring four people, department officials said.

Tokyo Fire Department said the explosion occurred at an eatery on the second floor of an eight-story building, injuring two people inside and two pedestrians who were hit by shards of glass.

Fire department officials said the four injured were all conscious but further details were unknown. NHK national television said three of them were seriously injured.

An owner of the eatery who was among the injured told police that he noticed a smell of gas or sewage when he entered a smoking room, and the explosion occurred when he flicked his lighter, NHK said.

No other information was yet available.

Bystanders watch firefighters try to extinguish a fire at an explosion in a building Monday,...
Bystanders watch firefighters try to extinguish a fire at an explosion in a building Monday, July 3, 2023, in Tokyo. An explosion at a building in Tokyo’s commercial district of Shimbashi on Monday shattered windows and spewed smoke, according to media reports.(Eugene Hoshiko | AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old Braxten Gil of Brownfield
Suspect in custody after Brownfield shooting; 2nd shooting unrelated
On Daybreak Today
Sunday morning top stories: Motorcycle rider dies after collision
2 dogs rescued from house fire
2 dogs rescued from house fire at 33rd & Indiana
Storm Outlook Today
More Thunderstorms Possible Tonight
Quaker Avenue will be closed for northbound traffic from 34th Street to 30th Street while first...
Motorcycle rider dies after Friday night collision at 34th & Quaker

Latest News

On Daybreak Today
Monday morning top stories: Three injured in Brownfield shooting
A man and two dogs are dead after a suspect allegedly attempted multiple carjackings between...
1 person, 2 dogs killed in carjacking spree, police say
More than a dozen people were taken to local hospitals after a vehicle went into a New...
Car crashes into a restaurant and injures several customers, fire department says
More than a dozen people were taken to local hospitals after a vehicle went into a New...
Car crashes into restaurant, hurting several people