Goodwill to host job fair Thursday, July 6
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Join Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas on Thursday, July 6, 2023 for a job fair 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Goodwill is hiring for delivery drivers, cashiers, donation attendants, material handlers and processors. $12/hour and up! Full-time and Part-time positions available.
Full-time benefits include: Medical, dental, vision, 401(K), paid vacation and sick time.
Visit https://goodwillnwtexas.org/careers/ to a see a list of all open positions.
