LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temps remain lower today, with a small chance for very scattered, non-severe thunderstorms in the evening, and Independence Day looks to be warm but clear. Highs today very similar to yesterday: upper 80s in the north to low 90s in the south, Lubbock’s high 91. Most of the morning and early afternoon remains sunny, with few clouds across the area.

Highs Today (KCBD)

Cloud cover builds in the evening, with potential showers mixed in, some of which could become thunderstorms. These potential storms are not expected to meet the threshold to qualify as severe, and will be very scattered, meaning many of us will not see rain. The leftover clouds will be mostly cleared out by tomorrow morning.

July 4th is expected to be slightly warmer, with Lubbock’s high around 94 degrees, skies also expected to be mostly clear throughout the day.

July 4th Forecast (KCBD)

Firework Forecast (KCBD)

