KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tank

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Tank, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He’s a seven-month-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.

He is a very outgoing and loves to play. He is also house and kennel trained. Tank is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jamie.

