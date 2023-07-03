Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Man dies after diving into shallow part of Texas lake

Police said a man dove from a 40-foot embankment into a part of Lake Gladewater that was only around four feet deep and died from his injuries.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Police say a man died after he dove headfirst from a 40-foot embankment into a part of a Texas lake that was only around 4 feet deep.

According to Gladewater Chief of Police Gordon Freeman, dispatch received a 911 call around 4:20 p.m. Saturday about an unresponsive man at Lake Gladewater. Emergency services responded and started lifesaving measures, KLTV reports.

About seven witnesses told first responders that the 34-year-old man dove from an embankment approximately 40 feet high into a pool of water that was about 4 feet deep. The incident took place off the main lake at an area where people go and swim that is surrounded by tall embankments, shallow water and a rocky bottom.

Police say witnesses that saw the victim dive into the water helped pull him out and began to render aid. First responders worked diligently to resuscitate the victim, but he succumbed due to the severity of his injuries.

The initial investigation revealed that alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the incident, Freeman said.

Upshur County Justice of the Peace Wyone Manes was notified, and she responded and held the inquest. Next of kin were also notified.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old Braxten Gil of Brownfield
Suspect in custody after Brownfield shooting; 2nd shooting unrelated
Quaker Avenue will be closed for northbound traffic from 34th Street to 30th Street while first...
Motorcycle rider dies after Friday night collision at 34th & Quaker
On Daybreak Today
Sunday morning top stories: Motorcycle rider dies after collision
Firework trash in cotton field left over from Independence Day.
Lubbock farmer asking visitors to pick up trash, not pop fireworks in fields
A crash just south of Plainview has left one woman dead.
Plainview woman dies after Thursday evening crash

Latest News

People walk along pit row in the rain before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Grant Park...
Shane van Gisbergen wins his NASCAR Cup Series debut in memorable finish to series’ 1st street race
A burning car hit the home of the mayor of the Paris suburb of l’Hay-les-Roses.
Grandmother of French teen shot dead by police officer pleads with rioters to stop
Top headlines in agriculture.
Cotton acres down, cattle prices up, Farm Bill 101 in ag headlines
A tow truck operator removes a vehicle with multiple bullet holes near the area of a mass...
Baltimore block party shooting victims include more than a dozen minors, police say