Monday morning top stories: Three injured in Brownfield shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Three injured in Brownfield shooting early Sunday morning

Police say Braxton Gil shot a woman and two men during a fight at a bar

He is behind bars charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Full story here: Suspect in custody after Brownfield shooting; 2nd shooting unrelated

Dogs rescued from house fire

An investigation is underway into a house fire Sunday night near 33rd and Indiana

Firefighters rescued two dogs from the home but no one else was inside

Read more here: 2 dogs rescued from house fire at 33rd & Indiana

Record setting holiday travel

AAA says 51 million people will travel 50 miles or more for Independence Day

More than four million people are expected to fly

Find travel tips: AAA provides travel & safety tips for Independence Day travel

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.