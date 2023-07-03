Monday morning top stories: Three injured in Brownfield shooting
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Three injured in Brownfield shooting early Sunday morning
- Police say Braxton Gil shot a woman and two men during a fight at a bar
- He is behind bars charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
- Full story here: Suspect in custody after Brownfield shooting; 2nd shooting unrelated
Dogs rescued from house fire
- An investigation is underway into a house fire Sunday night near 33rd and Indiana
- Firefighters rescued two dogs from the home but no one else was inside
- Read more here: 2 dogs rescued from house fire at 33rd & Indiana
Record setting holiday travel
- AAA says 51 million people will travel 50 miles or more for Independence Day
- More than four million people are expected to fly
- Find travel tips: AAA provides travel & safety tips for Independence Day travel
