Plainview teen struck by vehicle in critical condition

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - A Plainview teenager is in critical condition after he was run over by a vehicle overnight Sunday.

Around 2:00 a.m., Plainview police were called to the area of 34th St. and Navajo Trail for reports of a person struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found several teens “frantic” and told them a fight broke out a party and continued outside.

Witnesses told police a black vehicle drove into the crowd striking and running over a 15-year-old boy. He was taken to Covenant Hospital in Plainview by private vehicle and later taken to a hospital in Lubbock in critical care.

The juvenile remains in critical condition. Plainview police say suspects have been identified and are being investigated for aggravated assault.

Anyone with information or has cellphone video of the incident should contact Lieutenant Cody Ward or Detective Joel Martinez at the Plainview Police Department at (806) 296-1182.

