Seasonable heat on Independence Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For early July, it’s not too hot across the South Plains this afternoon. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms have popped up. The most likely area for storm developing through sunset will be Southeast New Mexico into the southwestern South Plains. But across all of our area, a brief thunderstorm is possible. Around 3 p.m. we saw one pop up over Slaton.

Any storm that develops will bring the threat of lightning and gusty wind. Storms will at times be nearly stationary, or will slowly drift from NW to SE. They should diminish after sunset.

Fourth of July

It’ll be a sunny and warm day, pretty typical for our area with a high in the mid 90s. For the Fourth on Broadway Parade, the temperature will be in the mid 70s at 9 a.m., climbing quickly to the upper 80s by Noon. Afternoon high around 95, wind out of the SW/S 10-16mph.

Forecast for Lubbock on the Fourth of July. (KCBD)

An isolated shower or storm is possible during the afternoon, but the chance is pretty low. It’ll be a warm evening in the 90s and 80s tomorrow.

Looking ahead

A front will move into the region Wednesday. At this point it looks like that front will bring a better storm chance to the Texas Panhandle, to our north. And some severe weather is possible, as well. Within the KCBD viewing area, Plainview and locations north are more likely to see a thunderstorm late Wednesday.

There will be a slight drop in the temperature Thursday, followed by hotter days. Expect triple-digit heat starting Saturday and running through at least the first part of next week.

