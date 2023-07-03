Medically Speaking
Showers, thunderstorms tonight, dry conditions return tomorrow

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(KCBD)
By Shania Jackson
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few showers and thunderstorms are impacting the western part of the viewing area. As of 8:12 p.m., none of them are severe at this time.

Radar
Radar(KCBD)

Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Southeast winds will be around 10 to 15 mph, and some wind gusts associated with these showers and storms may be up to 50 mph.

Monday will be warmer with highs in the lower 90s and mostly sunny conditions. South winds will be around 5 to 10 mph.

Monday night’s temperatures will be in the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies. South winds will be around 5 to 10 mph. Things are expected to stay dry for the majority of the area on Monday, however, there is a very slight chance the southwestern part of the viewing area may see some moisture. These showers are not expected to be severe at this time.

Tuesday/ Independence Day will be dry and hot. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s with lots of sunshine. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday night will be on the warmer side with low temperatures in the lower 70s. Expect mostly clear skies for your Fourth of July evening. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

July 4th
July 4th(KCBD)

