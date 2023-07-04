Medically Speaking
Clear 4th of July evening

By Shania Jackson
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This Fourth of July evening is expected to be clear and warm. Around sunset temperatures will be in the upper to mid 80s. South winds will be around 10 to 15 mph. Overnight low temperatures will be near 70°.

4th of July
4th of July(KCBD)

Wednesday will be similar to today with high temperatures in the mid-90s. Sunny skies are expected with south winds around 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 60s. South winds will turn southeast around 10 to 15 mph. There is a very slight chance of some isolated showers in the northern part of the viewing area Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Rain
Rain(KCBD)

Thursday will be mostly sunny in the morning. In the afternoon things will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 90s. Southeast winds will be around 10 to 15 mph. There is also a slight chance for showers Thursday afternoon.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

Thursday evening will be partly cloudy becoming mostly clear after midnight. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 70s with southeast winds around 10 to 15 mph.

