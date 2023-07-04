Director gives inside look ahead of 4th on Broadway celebration

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s time for one of Lubbock’s most popular celebrations. Monday, 4th on Broadway festival workers were setting up and getting sound checks at Mackenzie Park. Executive Director Katie Sandifer says they will be at the park into the morning hours, putting the finishing touches on the festival.

‘United We Sing’ is the theme for this year’s celebration, but the party starts with a shout from kids screaming for candy. The parade kicks off at Broadway and Avenue M, making its way to Mackenzie Park.

This year, the parade starts later than usual at 9:45 a.m.

“It’ll start a little bit later, so you can get the kids up later and sleep in a little bit in the morning,” Sandifer said.

The kids will need the extra energy for things like water slides, a mini Ferris wheel and the mechanical bull in the kid’s area.

“There’s just a little something for everyone. If you have kids, there’s an area for you. If you just want to enjoy music, plenty of stuff for you to do. If you enjoy fishing, come out and do that. There will be tons of music all day. If you love foods and crafts, stuff like that, come hang out with the vendors,” Sandifer said.

West Texas musicians will be performing throughout the day on four different stages. The final performer is a familiar face: Vanilla Ice is back; he closed the show last year.

“Everyone loved him last year and we just got so many calls of, ‘I missed it. I wish I could see it. Do you have videos?’ And we were just like, you know what, let’s just bring him back,” Sandifer said.

There’s also a free youth fishing competition that you can register for all day until the weigh-in at 4 p.m., and the Catfish & Cobbler Gobbler Eating Contests start at 5 p.m.

“I love being part of a free event for the community. A lot of these things cost a ton of money and it’s really inaccessible for people. So, I love being a part of this that anyone can come and have a great time no matter how much extra cash they have, so they can have a good Fourth of July,” Sandifer said.

The holiday evening ends with a fireworks show at 10 p.m.

Bring picnic baskets, chairs, tents and coolers. Festival-goers can even bring their dog.

There is $10 paid parking right across the street from the park which can be accessed from Broadway. $5 public parking including a ride on a shuttle to the park is at the South Plains Fairgrounds. Free parking is at the corner of Canyon Lakes Drive and 19th Street.

