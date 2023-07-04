LPD conducting follow-up crash investigation Wednesday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department plans to conduct a follow-up mapping investigation Wednesday morning.

The investigation will be in the area of 32nd Street and Quaker Avenue.

LPD released the following statement:

The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up crash investigation.

On July 5th, 2023 the Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Investigation Unit will be conducting a mapping operation at 32nd Street and Quaker Avenue. The north bound lanes will be diverted east onto 33rd Street. The south bound lanes will be diverted west onto 31st Street.

The operation will begin at 8:45 a.m. and is expected to last approximately one hour.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and plan to use an alternate route since delays are expected.

Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to each area can be received through LBKAlert. Sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the Road Closure alerts.

