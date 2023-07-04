Medically Speaking
Multiple injures reported in crash near 19th and Quaker

Emergency crews are responding to a crash the left multiple people injured in Northwest Lubbock.
Emergency crews are responding to a crash the left multiple people injured in Northwest Lubbock.(kcbd)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash the left multiple people injured in Northwest Lubbock.

Police say three people are moderately injured and one person is seriously injured. Avoid the area if possible.

An LBK Alert states the Marsha Sharp Free way will be closed for westbound traffic from the 19th Street exit to Quaker Ave.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

