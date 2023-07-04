Multiple injures reported in crash near 19th and Quaker

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash the left multiple people injured in Northwest Lubbock.

Police say three people are moderately injured and one person is seriously injured. Avoid the area if possible.

An LBK Alert states the Marsha Sharp Free way will be closed for westbound traffic from the 19th Street exit to Quaker Ave.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

