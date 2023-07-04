Tuesday morning top stories: What to know for 4th on Broadway celebration
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
4th on Broadway Festival
- It’s Independence Day and the 4th on Broadway Festival will be held at Mackenzie Park
- It all start with the parade on Broadway at 9:45 and wraps up tonight with the fireworks extravaganza
- Find a list of full details here: Director gives inside look ahead of 4th on Broadway celebration
DPS Troopers increase patrols
- DPS Troopers are stepping up patrols today as part of ‘Operation Care’
- They will be cracking down anyone caught speeding, drinking and driving, and violating the states ‘Move Over, Slow Down’ law
- Read more here: TxDOT warning drivers not to drink and drive over 4th of July weekend
Plainview teen run over by vehicle
- A Plainview teen is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning
- Police say someone drove into a crowd during a fight at a house party hitting the 15-year-old boy
- Full story here: Plainview teen struck by vehicle in critical condition
