Tuesday morning top stories: What to know for 4th on Broadway celebration

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

4th on Broadway Festival

It’s Independence Day and the 4th on Broadway Festival will be held at Mackenzie Park

It all start with the parade on Broadway at 9:45 and wraps up tonight with the fireworks extravaganza

Find a list of full details here: Director gives inside look ahead of 4th on Broadway celebration

DPS Troopers increase patrols

DPS Troopers are stepping up patrols today as part of ‘Operation Care’

They will be cracking down anyone caught speeding, drinking and driving, and violating the states ‘Move Over, Slow Down’ law

Read more here: TxDOT warning drivers not to drink and drive over 4th of July weekend

Plainview teen run over by vehicle

A Plainview teen is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning

Police say someone drove into a crowd during a fight at a house party hitting the 15-year-old boy

Full story here: Plainview teen struck by vehicle in critical condition

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.