United We Sing: 4th on Broadway gospel singer performing 24 hours before brain surgery

By Patricia Perry
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One gospel singer at this year’s 4th on Broadway Celebration took to the stage despite having brain surgery in less than 24 hours.

Joel Gonzalez is a part of Crystal River Ministries. He stated they were in a crash about two months ago while on tour. Gonzalez was injured in the crash, prompting an MRI. The scan revealed he had a brain tumor.

“They told me that it had to be removed,” Gonzalez said. “It was a tumor I’d say about the size of maybe a baseball or so.”

He finished the tour he was on. When he got back home, he went to a neurologist in Lubbock.

“He doesn’t think it’s cancerous, but can’t know until they take it out,” Gonzalez said.

The doctor told him it is growing and could put sever pressure on his brain. Gonzalez said the doctors told him that could cause blurred vision, slurred speech and seizures. So, they scheduled him for his surgery.

“They scheduled me for July the 5th, one day after Independence Day,” Gonzalez said.

He was already planning to sing at 4th on Broadway and decided he would keep that commitment. He said stated it is more than a performance to Crystal River Ministries.

“We also know that when it comes to Christian gospel music, it’s more than just the entertainment,” Gonzalez said.

He said he is “entertaining with purpose,” because this is a calling that God placed in his heart.

“Been fulfilling that calling for over 43 years,” Gonzalez said.

He does not plan on stopping anytime soon. Gonzalez said he is praying for a quick recovery because he wants to get back on the road to sing Christian songs and spread the Word.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

