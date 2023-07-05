Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

1 dead, 6 hurt in July Fourth block party shooting on Maryland’s Eastern Shore

July 4 has seen more mass shootings than any other day in the year over the past few years, according to new research. (CNN, WJZ, KTVT, WFAA, WBFF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy was killed and six other people were injured in a shooting at a Fourth of July block party on Maryland’s Eastern Shore early Wednesday, according to the county sheriff’s office.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in Salisbury shortly after midnight, according to a statement posted on social media. Salisbury is a city of about 33,200 people about 120 miles (193 kilometers) southeast of Washington, D.C.

Investigators determined that seven people were shot and one victim, a 14-year-old boy, died at a hospital, the sheriff’s office said. The other six victims were being treated at a hospital, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, but there was an active investigation, Capt. Timothy Robinson said by telephone.

The Salisbury shooting was one of several mass shootings over the holiday weekend, including fatal shootings in Baltimore, Fort Worth, Texas, and Philadelphia.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a crash the left multiple people injured in Northwest Lubbock.
Multiple injures reported in crash on MSF near Texas Tech Parkway
Monday workers placed the finishing touches on the main stage for the 4th on Broadway Festival...
Director gives inside look ahead of 4th on Broadway celebration
A Levelland police officer says he fell back on his military training when he found a man...
Levelland police officer uses ‘sandwich bags’ to keep gunshot victim alive, credits military background
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: What to know for 4th on Broadway celebration
FILE - Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023,...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will not testify at his impeachment trial, attorney says

Latest News

On Daybreak Today
Wednesday morning top stories: Four injured in crash in northwest Lubbock
Police say a dark colored SUV drove through the neighborhood, stopped and then shot at the...
9 people shot in DC, including 2 juveniles, as violence continues to mar July Fourth
Emergency crews are responding to a crash the left multiple people injured in Northwest Lubbock.
Multiple injures reported in crash on MSF near Texas Tech Parkway
A fireworks mishap injured a handful of people in Allegan, Michigan.
Witness describes reaction to fireworks mishap that hurt people in Michigan