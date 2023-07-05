Medically Speaking
Driver arrested, accused of drunk driving causing deadly motorcycle crash

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man accused of driving drunk was arrested after causing a deadly crash in West Lubbock Friday night.

Just before 10:00 p.m., officers were called to a crash with injuries at 34th and Quaker Avenue where they found 19-year-old David Cochrane with serious injuries.

He was taken to UMC where he later died.

According to police, an SUV, driven by 28-year-old Joshuwa Apodaca, struck the motorcycle after attempting to turn east and failed to yield the right-of-way. A police report states a witness stopped and attempted to rescue Cochrane due to the motorcycle catching on fire.

Quaker Avenue will be closed for northbound traffic from 34th Street to 30th Street while first...
Quaker Avenue will be closed for northbound traffic from 34th Street to 30th Street while first responders work the scene of a motorcycle accident.(Peyton Toups, KCBD)

Police conducted a field sobriety test and determined Apodaca was intoxicated. He was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center, charged with intoxication manslaughter.

He’s held on a $35,000 bond.

