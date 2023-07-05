Driver arrested, accused of drunk driving causing deadly motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man accused of driving drunk was arrested after causing a deadly crash in West Lubbock Friday night.
Just before 10:00 p.m., officers were called to a crash with injuries at 34th and Quaker Avenue where they found 19-year-old David Cochrane with serious injuries.
He was taken to UMC where he later died.
According to police, an SUV, driven by 28-year-old Joshuwa Apodaca, struck the motorcycle after attempting to turn east and failed to yield the right-of-way. A police report states a witness stopped and attempted to rescue Cochrane due to the motorcycle catching on fire.
Police conducted a field sobriety test and determined Apodaca was intoxicated. He was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center, charged with intoxication manslaughter.
He’s held on a $35,000 bond.
