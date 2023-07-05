KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Dover

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Dozer, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He’s a four year old pit bull.

Staff says Dozer is a big ol’ sweetheart. He is very outgoing, smart and would be a great running buddy. He is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. Dozer can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

