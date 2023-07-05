Medically Speaking
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Dover

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Dozer, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He’s a four year old pit bull.

Staff says Dozer is a big ol’ sweetheart. He is very outgoing, smart and would be a great running buddy. He is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. Dozer can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tank.

