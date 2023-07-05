Multiple injures reported in crash on MSF near Texas Tech Parkway

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An investigation is underway after a crash that left four people injured in northwest Lubbock Tuesday.

Just after 12:00 p.m., officers responded to a crash with injuries on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near the Texas Tech Parkway. Police say the crash involved four vehicles, including a towing trailer.

Three people were moderately injured and one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

