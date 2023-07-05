Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Multiple injures reported in crash on MSF near Texas Tech Parkway

Emergency crews are responding to a crash the left multiple people injured in Northwest Lubbock.
Emergency crews are responding to a crash the left multiple people injured in Northwest Lubbock.(kcbd)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An investigation is underway after a crash that left four people injured in northwest Lubbock Tuesday.

Just after 12:00 p.m., officers responded to a crash with injuries on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near the Texas Tech Parkway. Police say the crash involved four vehicles, including a towing trailer.

Three people were moderately injured and one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday workers placed the finishing touches on the main stage for the 4th on Broadway Festival...
Director gives inside look ahead of 4th on Broadway celebration
A Levelland police officer says he fell back on his military training when he found a man...
Levelland police officer uses ‘sandwich bags’ to keep gunshot victim alive, credits military background
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: What to know for 4th on Broadway celebration
FILE - Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023,...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will not testify at his impeachment trial, attorney says

Latest News

On Daybreak Today
Wednesday morning top stories: Four injured in crash in northwest Lubbock
Joel Gonzalez singing at Fourth on Broadway Tuesday.
United We Sing: 4th on Broadway gospel singer performing 24 hours before brain surgery
United We Sing: 4th on Broadway gospel singer performing 24 hours before brain surgery
Lubbock Police Department
LPD conducting follow-up crash investigation Wednesday morning