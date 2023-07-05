Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Rather typical July South Plains weather

By Steve Divine
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The overall weather features bringing our area the hot and, generally, dry weather will remain in place well into next week. The bottom line: Little day to day weather changes other than temperatures gradually climbing.

Today a few clouds but generally sunny, a slight breeze, and heat with highs slightly above...
Today a few clouds but generally sunny, a slight breeze, and heat with highs slightly above average for early July.(KCBD First Alert)

With that in mind, today will be a near repeat of yesterday. There will be a few clouds but generally sunny. There will be a slight breeze, generally ranging from about 5 to 15 mph. There will be heat, with highs mostly in the mid- to upper 90s.

There will be, however, one little change. Thunderstorms are expected this evening in the Panhandles. It is possible these storms may brush the northern viewing area. At this time, I do not expect a storm to make it to Lubbock.

There will be more of the same the next few days. Temperatures will peak near today’s levels, then upper 90s Friday and Saturday. Hotter days and warmer nights will follow. Highs around 100 degrees remain in my forecast from Sunday into the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a crash the left multiple people injured in Northwest Lubbock.
Multiple injures reported in crash on MSF near Texas Tech Parkway
Monday workers placed the finishing touches on the main stage for the 4th on Broadway Festival...
Director gives inside look ahead of 4th on Broadway celebration
A Levelland police officer says he fell back on his military training when he found a man...
Levelland police officer uses ‘sandwich bags’ to keep gunshot victim alive, credits military background
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: What to know for 4th on Broadway celebration
FILE - Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023,...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will not testify at his impeachment trial, attorney says

Latest News

Daybreak Today Weather - Wednesday, July 5
KCBD News at 10 Weather - Tuesday, July 4
4th of July
Clear 4th of July evening
Independence Day Evening Weather - Tuesday, July 4