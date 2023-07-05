Red Raider football single game tickets now on sale
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Single game tickets for 2023 Texas Tech Football home games are now on sale to the general public.
Tickets are available for the following home games:
- Texas Tech vs Oregon Saturday, September 9
- Texas Tech vs Tarleton State Saturday, September 16
- Texas Tech vs Houston Saturday, September 30
- Texas Tech vs Kansas State Saturday, October 14
- Texas Tech vs TCU Thursday, November 2
- Texas Tech vs UCF Saturday, November 18
Find ticket information here
