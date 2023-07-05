Red Raider football single game tickets now on sale

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Single game tickets for 2023 Texas Tech Football home games are now on sale to the general public.

Tickets are available for the following home games:

Texas Tech vs Oregon Saturday, September 9

Texas Tech vs Tarleton State Saturday, September 16

Texas Tech vs Houston Saturday, September 30

Texas Tech vs Kansas State Saturday, October 14

Texas Tech vs TCU Thursday, November 2

Texas Tech vs UCF Saturday, November 18

Find ticket information here

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.