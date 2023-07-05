Medically Speaking
Red Raider football single game tickets now on sale

Single game tickets for 2023 Texas Tech Football home games are now on sale to the general...
Single game tickets for 2023 Texas Tech Football home games are now on sale to the general public.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Single game tickets for 2023 Texas Tech Football home games are now on sale to the general public.

Tickets are available for the following home games:

  • Texas Tech vs Oregon Saturday, September 9
  • Texas Tech vs Tarleton State Saturday, September 16
  • Texas Tech vs Houston Saturday, September 30
  • Texas Tech vs Kansas State Saturday, October 14
  • Texas Tech vs TCU Thursday, November 2
  • Texas Tech vs UCF Saturday, November 18

Find ticket information here

