LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sunny and hot today and it looks like the heat will continue into the weekend.

You could call it ‘typical summer’ forecast through the weekend. There will be some differences in the daily forecast since there’s a chance for isolated storms on Friday and maybe a few late-night/early-morning storms Thursday, Friday and even Saturday mornings.

Otherwise, the afternoon temperatures will range from 93-98 degrees for Lubbock and most of the surrounding communities through Saturday. The models are calling for a slight increase in the temps on Sunday into early next week. We may see some 100 degree-plus afternoon highs beginning late weekend.

Rain chances will be on the low side with Friday afternoon the most favorable day for some scattered storms.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.