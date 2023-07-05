Wednesday morning top stories: Four injured in crash in northwest Lubbock
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
4th on Broadway parade
- The annual 4th on Broadway Celebration is over after a day full of fun, music and fireworks
- Thousands turned out for the parade on Broadway and all of the events at Mackenzie Park
- WATCH: Lubbock Fourth of July Celebrations 2023
Four injured in crash in northwest Lubbock
- An investigation is underway into a crash that left four people injured on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near the Texas Tech Parkway
- Three people were moderately injured and one person was taken to the hospital with serious injures
- Full story here: Multiple injures reported in crash on MSF near Texas Tech Parkway
Three dead, eight injured in Fort Worth shooting
- Police continue looking for the people responsible for shooting into a crowd Monday night
- Three people died and eight others were injured
- Read more here: Shots fired into crowd of hundreds after Texas holiday festival leave 3 dead, 8 injured
