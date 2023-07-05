Wednesday morning top stories: Four injured in crash in northwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

4th on Broadway parade

The annual 4th on Broadway Celebration is over after a day full of fun, music and fireworks

Thousands turned out for the parade on Broadway and all of the events at Mackenzie Park

Four injured in crash in northwest Lubbock

An investigation is underway into a crash that left four people injured on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near the Texas Tech Parkway

Three people were moderately injured and one person was taken to the hospital with serious injures

Three dead, eight injured in Fort Worth shooting

Police continue looking for the people responsible for shooting into a crowd Monday night

Three people died and eight others were injured

