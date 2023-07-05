Medically Speaking
Wednesday morning top stories: Four injured in crash in northwest Lubbock

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

4th on Broadway parade

  • The annual 4th on Broadway Celebration is over after a day full of fun, music and fireworks
  • Thousands turned out for the parade on Broadway and all of the events at Mackenzie Park
  • WATCH: Lubbock Fourth of July Celebrations 2023

Four injured in crash in northwest Lubbock

Three dead, eight injured in Fort Worth shooting

