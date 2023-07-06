Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock Honored with 2023 Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Quality Award

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock has been recognized as a 2023 Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) Quality Award Winner. Every year, BBBS agencies are recognized by BBBSA Nationwide Leadership Council, made up of local Big Brothers Big Sisters agency leaders and board members, for excellence in the organization’s signature 1-to-1 youth mentoring program. Out of 225 Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies across the country, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock is one of 30 organizations to receive this top honor.

“I am so proud of our board and staff for making quality programming a priority for our local children,” said Melissa Corley, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock. “Their hard work equates to a brighter future for area youth.”

For over 100 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters has been dedicated to advancing equity, impact, and growth across the organization, making a lasting impact on the lives of young people. Today, the organization creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships helping build self-confidence and emotional well-being, and empowering young people on a path to graduate with a plan for their futures and a mentor whose impact can last a lifetime.

“We are extremely proud to honor Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock this year. Their innovative efforts and actions are leading the way in which our Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies empower young people across the country,” said BBBSA President and CEO, Artis Stevens. “We congratulate and thank these agencies for the outstanding work they do every day to support the life-changing mentorship matches they form and facilitate.”

The Quality Award Winners were formally recognized at the 2023 Big Brothers Big Sisters “Bigger Together” National Conference, held June 26 through June 29 in California.

