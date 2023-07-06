7 children, 2 adults hurt after car crashes into school in Wimbledon, not far from tennis tournament

LONDON (AP) — London police say seven children and two adults were injured Thursday when a car crashed into an elementary school in Wimbledon, in southwest London.

The Metropolitan Police said the incident was not being treated as a “terror” attack.

Police were called to The Study all-girls school at 9:54 a.m., along with paramedics in ground and air ambulances. The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene, police added. There have been no arrests.

The incident occurred about a mile away from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club as it hosts the world-famous tennis tournament. The road the incident took place on is very narrow.

“The size of the response tells you how serious the incident is and there are a number of casualties, and I understand that a number of those are being treated as critical,” Stephen Hammond, Wimbledon’s representative in Parliament, told the BBC.

