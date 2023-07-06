Medically Speaking
Covenant Ready Summer Camp spots still available

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -Covenant Health is excited to once again welcome area middle schoolers to learn about different careers in health care with our Second Annual Covenant Ready Summer Camp.

Students can experience first-hand what it is like to work at the hospital. Our camp will help them explore different health care opportunities and hear from professionals like doctors, nurses, pharmacists, medics, respiratory, occupational, physical, and speech therapists, and more.

Time: 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Lunch will be provided)

Date: June 14th or 15th or July 11th or 12th

Location: Maxey Park, 4007 30th street

Ages: Middle School (6th to 8th grade)

Cost: Free to attend

Camp is one day only and only 100 students can attend. There will be a waiting list for each day. If you’d like to sign your child up, please click here.

About Covenant Health: As the home of compassionate care and health excellence, it is Covenant Health’s vision to create Health for a Better World. Covenant Health is home to the only free-standing children’s hospital in West Texas, the only certified stroke center, and the best hospital in the Panhandle Plains region as voted by U.S. News &amp; World Report. For more than 100 years our pioneering spirit has been moving us forward, bringing world-class research and the most advanced treatments to West Texas and eastern New Mexico. Our connected health network of eight hospitals, and more than 6,000 caregivers allows us to provide our patients with the excellent care they deserve, with more locations, doctors, and specialists. To learn more about Covenant Health, please visit covenanthealth.org or our Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter, pages.

Find the Covenant Ready Summer Camp form here

