KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hildy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Hildy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for about five months.

She loves meeting new people, playing and sitting next to her person. She is up to date on all her shots, is fixed and microchipped. Hildy can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

