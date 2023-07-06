Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Man accused of drugging pregnant woman, causing miscarriage

Dia Beshara, 39, is charged with assault after investigators say he gave a pregnant woman the...
Dia Beshara, 39, is charged with assault after investigators say he gave a pregnant woman the drug mifepristone without her knowledge, triggering a miscarriage.(Source: Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (CNN) - A New York man has been arrested on an accusation he drugged a pregnant woman to trigger a miscarriage.

Investigators with the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office say 39-year-old Dia Beshara gave a pregnant woman the drug mifepristone without her knowledge.

The victim told investigators the drug caused her to miscarry.

Beshara was arrested Monday. He was charged with assault and released with an order of protection in place on behalf of his victim.

Deputies say the case developed from a 15-month investigation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

A man accused of driving drunk was arrested after causing a deadly crash in West Lubbock Friday...
Driver arrested, accused of drunken driving causing deadly motorcycle crash
Single game tickets for 2023 Texas Tech Football home games are now on sale to the general...
Red Raider football single game tickets now on sale
Emergency crews are responding to a crash the left multiple people injured in Northwest Lubbock.
Multiple injures reported in crash on MSF near Texas Tech Parkway
The Texas Rangers are investigating a “questionable death” in Childress.
Texas Rangers investigating ‘questionable death’ of 79-year-old man in Childress
Joel Gonzalez singing at Fourth on Broadway Tuesday.
United We Sing: 4th on Broadway gospel singer performing 24 hours before brain surgery

Latest News

President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in the Oval...
Biden is heading to South Carolina to show his economic agenda is keeping even red states humming
Police say 7-year-old Yitzian Torres Garcia was fatally shot after a July 4 altercation ended...
7-year-old fatally shot, grandfather injured in argument over Jet Skis
A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes his sweat on a hot day in Beijing,...
Earth’s average temperature matches record high set a day earlier
This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, shows the logo for Meta's new app...
Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads