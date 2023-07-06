Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

More heat, humidity coming Friday, Saturday

More heat and thunderstorms are on the way Friday into the weekend. Afternoon highs are...
More heat and thunderstorms are on the way Friday into the weekend. Afternoon highs are expected to return to the mid to upper 90s over the region Friday through Sunday.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More heat and thunderstorms are on the way Friday into the weekend. Afternoon highs are expected to return to the mid to upper 90s over the region Friday through Sunday. There will be some moisture to add to the heat, making for a humid Friday and Saturday over the South Plains.

That moisture will combine with the afternoon heat to create some strong thunderstorms both Friday and Saturday. Storms will likely develop in New Mexico and Panhandle and track into portions of the region anytime from late afternoon into early morning.

I expect the afternoon temperatures in the 95–98-degree range for Lubbock and surround communities Friday and Saturday. By Sunday, temps will begin to climb to 100 degrees or higher in west Texas.

The hottest temperatures will likely be on Monday through Wednesday with highs from 100-105 degrees over the South Plains next week.

More heat and thunderstorms are on the way Friday into the weekend. Afternoon highs are...
More heat and thunderstorms are on the way Friday into the weekend. Afternoon highs are expected to return to the mid to upper 90s over the region Friday through Sunday.(KCBD Graphic)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man accused of driving drunk was arrested after causing a deadly crash in West Lubbock Friday...
Driver arrested, accused of drunken driving causing deadly motorcycle crash
Single game tickets for 2023 Texas Tech Football home games are now on sale to the general...
Red Raider football single game tickets now on sale
The Texas Rangers are investigating a “questionable death” in Childress.
Texas Rangers investigating ‘questionable death’ of 79-year-old man in Childress
Emergency crews are responding to a crash the left multiple people injured in Northwest Lubbock.
Multiple injures reported in crash on MSF near Texas Tech Parkway
Preliminary data for syphilis cases in Lubbock County.
Lubbock seeing a 500% increase in syphilis cases

Latest News

This afternoon will be mostly sunny with a slight breeze, and hot. Highs will be within a few...
If you liked yesterday’s weather...
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Thursday, July 6
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Thursday, July 6
Daybreak Today Weather - Thursday, July 6