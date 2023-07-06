Medically Speaking
South Plains Veterinary Clinic accepting school supply donations for Back to School Bash

The South Plains Veterinary Clinic is accepting school supply donations for its Back to School...
The South Plains Veterinary Clinic is accepting school supply donations for its Back to School Bash Rabies Clinic.(South Plains Veterinary Clinic)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Veterinary Clinic is accepting school supply donations for its Back to School Bash Rabies Clinic.

The clinic will be held Saturday, July 29 starting at 2 p.m. in Slaton on the Town Square. Rabies shots will be available until 3 p.m.

The clinic will match donation amounts with a credit to customers accounts. A receipt must be provided for credit.

Join South Plains Veterinary Clinic for 100 free rabies shots and school supply give away with vendors, food truck and kids entertainment.

