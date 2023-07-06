South Plains Veterinary Clinic accepting school supply donations for Back to School Bash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Veterinary Clinic is accepting school supply donations for its Back to School Bash Rabies Clinic.

The clinic will be held Saturday, July 29 starting at 2 p.m. in Slaton on the Town Square. Rabies shots will be available until 3 p.m.

The clinic will match donation amounts with a credit to customers accounts. A receipt must be provided for credit.

Join South Plains Veterinary Clinic for 100 free rabies shots and school supply give away with vendors, food truck and kids entertainment.

