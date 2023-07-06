Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Terence Kovar announces re-election campaign

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Commissioner Terence Kovar announced he wants to continue representing Southwest Lubbock County.

The Precinct 1 Commissioner made the announcement Wednesday that he will run for re-election. Since he was elected in 2020, Kovar has prioritized infrastructure and road work.

If he is re-elected Kovar says he plans to focus on the overcrowded detention center and changes needed at the medical examiners’ office.

“Medical examiner’s office, we do not currently have one. And medical examiners offices are getting shorter in supply and pathologists are getting shorter in supply,” he said. “So my focus is to get us a medical examiner’s office built.”

The party primaries are nine months away, taking place in March.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man accused of driving drunk was arrested after causing a deadly crash in West Lubbock Friday...
Driver arrested, accused of drunken driving causing deadly motorcycle crash
Emergency crews are responding to a crash the left multiple people injured in Northwest Lubbock.
Multiple injures reported in crash on MSF near Texas Tech Parkway
Single game tickets for 2023 Texas Tech Football home games are now on sale to the general...
Red Raider football single game tickets now on sale
The Texas Rangers are investigating a “questionable death” in Childress.
Texas Rangers investigating ‘questionable death’ of 79-year-old man in Childress
Joel Gonzalez singing at Fourth on Broadway Tuesday.
United We Sing: 4th on Broadway gospel singer performing 24 hours before brain surgery

Latest News

On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: El Paso Walmart shooter sentencing hearing continues today
Crews stayed at Mackenzie park until two Wednesday morning, cleaning up after the Independence...
Fireworks cleanup moving quickly after 4th of July holiday
Preliminary data for syphilis cases in Lubbock County.
Lubbock seeing a 500% increase in syphilis cases
The United Family®
The United Family launches fundraiser for natural disaster relief efforts