Terence Kovar announces re-election campaign

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Commissioner Terence Kovar announced he wants to continue representing Southwest Lubbock County.

The Precinct 1 Commissioner made the announcement Wednesday that he will run for re-election. Since he was elected in 2020, Kovar has prioritized infrastructure and road work.

If he is re-elected Kovar says he plans to focus on the overcrowded detention center and changes needed at the medical examiners’ office.

“Medical examiner’s office, we do not currently have one. And medical examiners offices are getting shorter in supply and pathologists are getting shorter in supply,” he said. “So my focus is to get us a medical examiner’s office built.”

The party primaries are nine months away, taking place in March.

