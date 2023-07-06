Thursday morning top stories: El Paso Walmart shooter sentencing hearing continues today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock sees 500% increase in cases of syphilis

The Lubbock Health Department reported a 500% increase in cases of syphilis from 2019 to now, including 600 cases last year

The health department also said there is a shortage of penicillin injections used to treat the disease

Full story here:

Walmart shooter sentencing hearing

The federal sentencing hearing continues today for the gunman that killed 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso in 2019

Patrick Crusius will receive several life sentences

Find the latest updates here:

More of Trump search warrant released

A federal judge ordered more information be released from the search warrant from former President Trump’s home in Florida

The affidavit shows how surveillance video helped lead the FBI to search Mar-A-Lago for classified documents

Read more here:

