Thursday morning top stories: El Paso Walmart shooter sentencing hearing continues today

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock sees 500% increase in cases of syphilis

  • The Lubbock Health Department reported a 500% increase in cases of syphilis from 2019 to now, including 600 cases last year
  • The health department also said there is a shortage of penicillin injections used to treat the disease
  • Full story here: Lubbock seeing a 500% increase in syphilis cases

Walmart shooter sentencing hearing

More of Trump search warrant released

