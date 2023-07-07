City of Spur explains vote of no confidence in former police chief

SPUR, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Spur is clarifying the circumstances surrounding the removal of its police chief last week.

This after confusion surrounding the results of a city council vote of no confidence.

The city released s statement on Thursday, saying last Thursday’s resoultion ended in a 4-2 vote of no confidence in former Police Chief Billy Spears.

The confusion reportedly stemmed from questions surrounding the votes needed to enforce Spears’s removal under the state local government statute.

It was later determined that the vote was, in fact, enforcable as two-thirds of the elected aldermen voted in its favor.

Spears was then dismissed from his position.

The circumstances surrounding the vote of no confidence have not been released.

