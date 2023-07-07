Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Food delivery services sue NYC over minimum pay rates for app-based workers

FILE - A delivery man bikes with a food bag from Grubhub on April 21, 2021, in New York. Uber...
FILE - A delivery man bikes with a food bag from Grubhub on April 21, 2021, in New York. Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub sued New York City on Thursday, July 6, 2023, to block its new minimum pay rules for food delivery workers. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub sued New York City on Thursday to block its new minimum pay rules for food delivery workers.

The recently announced rules, touted as a national first, could nearly triple average earnings for app-based delivery workers in the coming years. An increased pay rate of $17.96 an hour is set to take effect July 12.

New York’s more than 60,000 delivery workers currently make an average of $7.09 an hour, according to the city.

The food delivery services are seeking a temporary restraining order in state Supreme Court in Manhattan to stop the changes from going into effect on July 12. The companies claim the changes would result in higher costs for consumers.

“The city’s entire rule depends on the false assumption that restaurants make no money on deliveries - it must be paused before damaging restaurants, consumers and the couriers it purports to protect,” Uber spokesperson Josh Gold said in a prepared statement.

DoorDash and Grubhub jointly filed a lawsuit. Uber filed its own lawsuit, as did New York-based Relay Delivery.

An email seeking comment was sent to city officials.

In a prepared statement sent to The New York Times, Vilda Vera Mayuga, the commissioner of New York City’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, said delivery workers “deserve fair pay for their labor.”

“These workers brave thunderstorms, extreme heat events and risk their lives to deliver for New Yorkers — and we remain committed to delivering for them,” she said.

Under the new rule, food delivery services will have some flexibility in how they pay new workers. Apps can choose if they want to pay delivery workers per trip, per hour worked or another policy created by the company — as long as earnings meet the minimum pay rate, the city has said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man accused of driving drunk was arrested after causing a deadly crash in West Lubbock Friday...
Driver arrested, accused of drunken driving causing deadly motorcycle crash
Houston police said prosecutors have declined to bring false report charges against Janie...
A Texas man reported missing as a teen in 2015 was only missing for 1 day, police say
A Wild Adventures roller coaster called the Boomerang got stuck mid-ride, going forward along...
Roller coaster riders stuck after ride stalls at Ga. theme park
Single game tickets for 2023 Texas Tech Football home games are now on sale to the general...
Red Raider football single game tickets now on sale
The Texas Rangers are investigating a “questionable death” in Childress.
Texas Rangers investigating ‘questionable death’ of 79-year-old man in Childress

Latest News

Technicians work to destroy the United States' chemical weapons stockpile at the U.S. Army...
US set to destroy its last chemical weapons, closing a deadly chapter dating to World War I
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 1978, file photo, President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn lead...
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter mark 77th wedding anniversary at home in Plains, Georgia
From left, Cleotha Abston, his lawyer Jennifer Case, prosecutor Paul Hagerman, Shelby County...
Memphis prosecutors seek death penalty against man charged with kidnapping and killing teacher
State Rep. Carl Tepper hosts first town hall as state lawmaker in Shallowater Thursday evening.
State Rep. Carl Tepper talks property taxes, school safety in first town hall