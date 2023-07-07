Medically Speaking
KCBD Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Free community immunization clinics at local high schools

City of Lubbock Health Department
City of Lubbock Health Department(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In order to ensure area kids are up-to-date on their vaccinations and ready for the next school year, the Public Health Department will be holding two community-wide immunization events at Lubbock high schools. Vaccines protect our children and our community from a number of illnesses, and they are an important part of keeping our kids healthy. The vaccines that will be available meet the state of Texas Minimum State Vaccine Requirements for students Grades K-12.

Health Department clinics are open to any child 6 months of age and older in the Lubbock area who is eligible for the Texas Vaccines for Children Program. This includes those kids who are uninsured, have Medicaid or CHIP, are American Indian or Alaskan Natives, or who are underinsured. Please bring the child’s most current shot record to the clinic. Families with private insurance may receive vaccinations for their children who are 14 or older. These vaccines are being provided by United Supermarkets Pharmacy.

The clinics will be held at the following locations and times:

  • July 8th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Monterey High School at 3211 47th Street.
  • August 12th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Estacado High School at 1504 East Itasca Street.

For more information, call the City of Lubbock Health Department at 806-775-2933.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston police said prosecutors have declined to bring false report charges against Janie...
A Texas man reported missing as a teen in 2015 was only missing for 1 day, police say
A Wild Adventures roller coaster called the Boomerang got stuck mid-ride, going forward along...
Roller coaster riders stuck after ride stalls at Ga. theme park
Amarillo PD: Teenager dead after firework accident in Eastridge
Amarillo PD: Teenager dead after firework accident in Eastridge
Red Raiders collected four first-place votes in the Big 12 preseason poll that was announced...
Texas Tech picked fourth in Big 12 preseason poll
Honda is recalling 124,077 vehicles because of potential brake failure.
Honda recalls 124K vehicles due to potential brake failure

Latest News

Covenant Health is excited to once again welcome area middle schoolers to learn about different...
Covenant Ready Summer Camp spots still available
Noon Notebook: 2nd Annual Covenant Ready Summer Camp
The South Plains Veterinary Clinic is accepting school supply donations for its Back to School...
South Plains Veterinary Clinic accepting school supply donations for Back to School Bash
Noon Notebook: South Plains Veterinary Clinic Back to School Bash