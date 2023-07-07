Friday morning top stories: State Rep. Carl Tepper hosts first town hall

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

State Rep. Carl Tepper hosts town hall

Tepper said he is optimistic that lawmakers will pass a property tax relief bill

He also praised the passage of bills to improve school security and curb fentanyl

Recap here: State Rep. Carl Tepper talks property taxes, school safety in first town hall

Texas Walmart shooter to be sentenced today

The El Paso Walmart shooter will be sentenced to life in prison today on federal murder and hate crime charges

He is still awaiting trial on state charges, which carry the death penalty

Latest updates here: White gunman to be sentenced for killing 23 people in a racist Walmart attack in a Texas border city

FDA approves Alzheimer’s drug

The FDA approved the first drug proven to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s

In a clinical trial, Leqembi slowed cognitive decline by 27% for patients in the early stages of the disease

Read more here: Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi granted full FDA approval

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.