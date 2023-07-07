Joe Toussaint signs to play at Texas Tech

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland has announced the signing of transfer guard Joe Toussaint who arrives in Lubbock having produced 792 points and 368 assists in his collegiate career. Toussaint, who has one year of eligibility remaining, was at Iowa for three seasons before transferring and playing last season at West Virginia.

“Joe is a tough and competitive player,” Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland said. “He knows what it takes to compete and win in the Big 12. He can defend, handle the basketball, and score. We are really excited to have him join our team.”

A Bronx, New York native, Toussaint averaged 9.4 points and 2.6 assists per game last season at WVU. He scored his career-high against the Red Raiders, going for 22 points on January 25, 2023, in a game where he was 12-for-14 at the free-throw line and also provided six rebounds and three steals. He also had 20 points against Baylor and produced 18 points and five assists against Pitt. Toussaint played in all 34 games for the Mountaineers last season with 33 coming as a reserve that averaged 21.8 minutes per game. He had nine points and three rebounds in a loss to Maryland in a NCAA Tournament First Round matchup.

Toussaint played at Iowa for three seasons, starting as a freshman in 2019-20 where he averaged 6.5 points, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He started 20 of 31 games in that first season and started 21 of 36 as a junior in 2021-22. As a junior, Toussaint averaged 4.3 points and a career-best 3.2 assists per game in his final season at Iowa. He played 98 games for the Hawkeyes, finishing with 471 points, 279 assists and 111 steals.

At Cardinal Hays High, Toussaint became the school’s all-time scoring leader and was named a finalist for the 2019 Mr. Basketball in New York. His team won the CHSAA city championship in 2017 and he would finish his prep career averaging 22.5 points, 5.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. He also played AAU basketball for PSA Cardinals.

Toussaint is the fifth transfer to be signed by McCasland from the transfer portal following Devan Cambridge, Warren Washington, Chance McMillian and Darrion Williams. McMillian transfers in from Grand Canyon where he averaged 10.2 points per game last season, while Williams earned Mountain West Freshman of the Year playing at Nevada where he averaged 7.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. Washington is coming off a season at Arizona State where he earned Pac-12 All-Defensive Team honors and averaged 9.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. Cambridge averaged 9.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game as a starter at Arizona State last season after beginning his career with three years at Auburn.

