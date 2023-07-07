KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jumba

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Jumba, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a 10-month-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.

Jumba is still a pup so he would need lots of training and exercise. He loves to play with toys and play fetch. He also does well on a leash and with meeting new people. He is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. Jumba can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hildy.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.