Lubbock woman injured after being shot by police now in jail

By Dylan Villa and Emma McSpadden
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman hospitalized after being shot by police is now in the Lubbock County Detention Center. LPD stated officers opened fire after she shot at the authorities on scene.

On June 25 just before 3 a.m., police were called to the area of 31st Street and Aberdeen Avenue, just west of Slide Road.

Officers arrived to find 24-year-old Jewel Perez banging on the front door of a building. She reportedly had a gun.

“Perez turned around when officers arrived, refused commands to drop the weapon and raised the firearm,” police stated. “Gunfire was exchanged between officers and Perez.”

Perez was shot and taken to UMC with serious injuries. She was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center on July 6 and is being held on a $350,000 bond.

She has been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant.

No officers were hurt in the shooting.

