O’Donnell 3-year-old beats cancer after 7 months of treatment

O’DONNELL, Texas (KCBD) - An O’Donnell 3-year-old is back home after beating brain cancer. Kal Luke Mires was in and out of the hospital for seven months for treatment.

Now, it’s all smiles on the little cowboy’s face after a long road to recovery. His mom, Katy Mires, said she’s happy to see him feeling good again.

“It was a seven months I want to forget, but we saved his life and that’s what matters,” Katy said.

In October of last year, Kal Luke had a seizure. Doctors then found a brain tumor and he went through a 20-hour brain surgery and chemo treatment. Now, he has rung the bell.

“He is completely free of anything, and he is in remission,” Katy said. “We have been just living the good life.”

His parents Katy and Toby Mires said it’s good to see their little cowboy running around the house again.

“You can tell he’s feeling good,” Katy said.

KCBD first told Kal Luke’s story in December when some good friends of the Mires family hosted a benefit concert, raffle and auction at Cook’s Garage to raise money for his treatment. Toby said every penny raised helped them get where they are today.

“We definitely want to thank those people again for everybody that came out and supported him on that deal,” Toby said. “It just made our whole process a lot easier on all of us not having to worry about a bunch of the financial stuff.”

Thanks to doctors and everyone who helped this family, residents of O’Donnell saw Kal Luke at the rodeo Thursday, Friday and Saturday night, cancer-free.

“Good day for all of us to be back and be in front of the whole town, and have a healthy boy here with us,” Toby said.

From this family, you can expect nothing but smiles as they ride into that arena thankful to be there.

“We just want to thank God for having this little boy back home,” Toby said.

The family is now asking you to help someone who played a big role in Kal Luke’s recovery. Toby Mires said Coty Isbell helped organize the benefit at Cook’s Garage that raised money for his treatment.

Recently, Isbell found out he had cancer. Now, friends are having the same benefit at Cook’s Garage that they had for Kal Luke for Isbell. The event will be Aug. 20 with live music, a raffle and an auction . The Texas Tech rodeo team will be hosting a barrel race and team roping at the Texas Tech Equestrian Center the Friday and Saturday before. Money raised will help Isbell in his battle with cancer.

Benefit for Coty Isbell (Trevor Halfmann)

